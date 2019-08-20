Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Geologist Share New Song “Summer Blaze”: Listen

Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Geologist have released the sprawling new composition ”Summer Blaze.” The nearly 25-minute long track serves as side A of the New Psycho Actives Vol. 2 single. Listen to the track below.

The record serves as a sequel of sorts to the 2015 split New Psycho Actives Vol. 1 , which the pair released in 2015 on Animal Collective’s SoundCloud page. While that release saw each artist take a side and a season—with Avey Tare’s “Tape Player Chants for Winter” and Geologist’s “Stretching Songs for Spring”—both sides of New Psycho Actives Vol. 2 are a collaborative effort, recorded over two weekends in 2018 and 2019. The pair plan to eventually release an “Autumn” track for side B.

Avey Tare and Geologist’s “Summer Blaze”

