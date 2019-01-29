Animal Collective’s Avey Tare Announces New Album Cows on Hourglass Pond, Shares Song: Listen

Avey Tare has announced a new album, Cows on Hourglass Pond. It’s out March 22 via Domino. Below, watch the video for his new song “Saturdays (Again),” directed by his sister, Abby Portner. Scroll down for the cover art and tracklist.

Cows on Hourglass Pond follows Avey Tare’s 2017 album Eucalyptus. Last year, Animal Collective released Tangerine Reef, an audiovisual album inspired by coral reefs.

Cows on Hourglass Pond:

01 What’s the Goodside?

02 Eyes on Eyes

03 Nostalgia in Lemonade

04 Saturdays (Again)

05 Chilly Blue

06 K.C. Yours

07 Our Little Chapter

08 Taken Boy

09 Remember Mayan

10 HORS