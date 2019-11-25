Animal Collective’s Avey Tare Announces New EP, Shares New Songs: Listen

Animal Collective’s Avey Tare has announced a new EP. Conference of Birds / Birds in Disguise features studio recordings of live fan favorites organized. The record arrives on 12″ vinyl and digital formats December 5 via Domino. Avey Tare has shared Side A of the EP ahead of the official release. Give it a listen below, and scroll down for the EP’s tracklist, artwork, and a Natalia Stuyk-directed visual.

Many of the songs on Conference of Birds / Birds in Disguise were debuted during tours supporting Avey Tare’s recent solo releases: 2017’s Eucalyptus and this year’s Cows on Hourglass Pond.

Conference of Birds / Birds in Disguise EP:

01 Midnight Special

02 Red Light Water Show

03 Disc One

04 Enjoy the Change

05 Uncle Donut