Official music video for “Invisible” by Anna Clendening

Directed by Zelda Williams

Stream/Save “Invisible” – http://Anna.lnk.to/Invisible

Produced by Joshua Thurston & Nic Neary

Clothing provided by H&M

Follow:

http://instagram.com/annaclendening

Tweets by annaclendening

http://facebook.com/annaclendening





source

Comments