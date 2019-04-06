Apple Music Now Has More Paid U.S. Subscribers Than Spotify: Report

Apple Music now has more paid subscribers in the United States than Spotify, according to a new report by Reuters. A “person familiar with the matter” told Reuters that Apple now has 28 million paid subscribers, while Spotify has 26 million. However, thanks to Spotify’s free tier, the Swedish streaming company reportedly still holds more overall users than Apple Music in the U.S.

In November, Spotify’s quarterly earnings report revealed that the platform had 87 million paid subscribers and 191 million total active users globally. According to a December 2018 Financial Times report (via Billboard), Apple Music has upwards of 56 million users (between trial and paid subscribers).

