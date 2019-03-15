Arca Composes Start-Up Music for New Sega Genesis Console Remake: Listen

Arca has composed the boot-up musical cue for Analogue’s new Mega Sg, a remake of the popular Sega Genesis console from the late 1980s/early 1990s. Check out the 20-second tune and boot-up animation by artist Phil Fish below. The 16-bit home video game console, which features wireless controllers, is available for pre-order now. Analogue previously tapped Squarepusher to compose the start-up theme for their Super Nt, a remake of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

Last year, Arca contributed music to Rockstar Games’ Western-themed action adventure video game Red Dead Redemption 2. He also collaborated with luxury fashion retailer SSENSE on a BDSM-inspired headphones and shared the 11-minute track “Fetiche.” Arca’s last full-length release was his 2017 self-titled LP.

