Archers of Loaf Announce Tour, Share Teaser Video: Watch

North Carolina indie rock band Archers of Loaf have shared a new video teasing “The Return of the Loaf” (as Stereogum points out). The short clip features performance footage of the band. Check it out below. Archers of Loaf have four tour dates coming up in 2020. Find those below, too.

Archers of Loaf released four albums before initially breaking up in 1998. The band later reunited in 2011. Last year, frontman Eric Bachmann told Exclaim!’s Vish Khanna, “Oh yeah, everybody wants to [reform and make a new record]—I just have to write the songs.”

Archers of Loaf:

02-21 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

02-22 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

03-07 Nashville, TN – Basement East

03-14 Boston, MA – Royale