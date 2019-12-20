Aretha Franklin Biopic RESPECT Starring Jennifer Hudson Gets First Trailer: Watch

The first trailer for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic RESPECT has been released. The film stars Jennifer Hudson, who was picked to play Franklin by Franklin herself. In the clip, Hudson sings the titular song. Watch the trailer below. The film is due out next year.

Aretha Franklin died in August 2018. The long-lost concert film Amazing Grace was released earlier this year after being shelved for decades. In May 2020, National Geographic will release Genius: Aretha, starring Cynthia Erivo as the Queen of Soul.

Read Pitchfork’s Afterword feature “How Aretha Franklin Earned Her Crown As the Queen of Soul” and the Sunday Review of Spirit in the Dark.