Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét Drop New Song “Monopoly”: Listen

Singer/songwriter Victoria Monét has enlisted Ariana Grande for a new single called “Monopoly.” In the song, Ariana appears to sing, “I like women and men.” She also sings, “Even though we gave up that 90%,” referencing the fact that 90% of royalties from the Sound of Music-sampling “7 rings” goes to Rodgers & Hammerstein.

“Monopoly” arrives with a visual, directed by Alfredo Flores and Ricky Alvarez (though it’s unclear if it’s the same Ricky Alvarez who dated Ariana and was referenced in “thank u, next”). See the emoji-filled video below.

In February, Grande released her new album thank u, next. Monét cowrote several tracks on the record, including “thank u, next” and “7 rings.” In addition, in 2016, Grande and Monét collaborated on “Better Days.”

thank u, next arrived less than a year after Ariana Grande’s previous album Sweetener—a record that earned Grande her first-ever Grammy this year. Grande is currently on tour and will headline this year’s Coachella later this month.