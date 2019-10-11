Ariana Grande Details Charlie’s Angels Soundtrack: Nicki Minaj, Chaka Khan, Normani, More

Ariana Grande is the executive producer behind the soundtrack to the new Charlie’s Angels film. Tonight, she unveiled the tracklist. Ariana appears on multiple new songs across the album. “Bad to You” features Ariana, Normani, and Nicki Minaj. “Nobody” features Ariana and Chaka Khan. Of course, it also includes “Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels),” the previously released collaboration between Ariana, Miley, and Lana. Find the full tracklist below, and check out the Ariana co-written song “How It’s Done” from Kash Doll, Kim Petras, Alma, and Stefflon Don.

The soundtrack is out November 3. The new Elizabeth Banks-directed Charlie’s Angels is in U.S. theaters November 15 and stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. The soundtrack, which was co-executive produced by Ariana Grande, Savan Kotecha, and Scooter Braun, will be released via Republic on November 1.