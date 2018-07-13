Ariana Grande – God is a woman

By
star95radio
-
0
9

God is a woman (Official Video)

Song available here: https://arianagrande.lnk.to/GodIsAWomanYD

Connect with Ariana:
https://www.arianagrande.com
https://www.instagram.com/arianagrande

https://www.facebook.com/arianagrande

Video Director: Dave Meyers
Video Producer: Nathan Scherrer
A FREENJOY PRODUCTION

Madonna appears courtesy of Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. and Maverick Management/Guy Oseary.

Vocal Production and Engineering for Madonna by Lauren D’Elia.

Music video by Ariana Grande performing God is a woman. © 2018 Republic Records, a Division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

http://vevo.ly/dlM76Z

source

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR