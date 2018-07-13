Ariana Grande – God is a woman

God is a woman (Official Video)
Song available here: https://arianagrande.lnk.to/GodIsAWomanYD
Connect with Ariana:
https://www.arianagrande.com
https://www.instagram.com/arianagrande
Tweets by ArianaGrande
https://www.facebook.com/arianagrande
Video Director: Dave Meyers
Video Producer: Nathan Scherrer
A FREENJOY PRODUCTION
Madonna appears courtesy of Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. and Maverick Management/Guy Oseary.
Vocal Production and Engineering for Madonna by Lauren D’Elia.
Music video by Ariana Grande performing God is a woman. © 2018 Republic Records, a Division of UMG Recordings, Inc.
http://vevo.ly/dlM76Z
source