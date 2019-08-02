Ariana Grande, Social House – boyfriend

Official music video by Ariana Grande, Social House performing “boyfriend”
“boyfriend” Lyrics:
I’m a mother fuckin train wreck
I don’t wanna be too much
but I don’t wanna miss your touch
and you don’t seem to give a fuck
I don’t wanna keep you waiting
but I do just what I have to do
and I might not be the one for u
but you ain’t about to have no boo
Cause I know we be so complicated
but we be so smitten it’s crazy
I can’t have what I want but neither can you
you ain’t my boyfriend
and I ain’t your girlfriend
but u don’t want me to see nobody else
and I don’t want you to see nobody
but you ain’t my boyfriend
and I ain’t your girlfriend
but you don’t want me to touch nobody else
baby we ain’t gotta tell nobody
Even though you ain’t mine I promise the way we way we fight
Make me honestly feel like we just in love
Cuz baby when push comes to shove.
Damn baby I’m train wreck too
I lose my mind when it comes to you
I take time with the ones I choose
And I don’t want to smile if it ain’t from you yeah
I know we be so complicated
Lovin’ you sometimes drive me crazy
Cause I can’t have what I want and neither can you
you ain’t my boyfriend
(boyfriend)
and I ain’t your girlfriend
(girlfriend)
but you don’t want me to see nobody else
and I don’t want you to see nobody
but you ain’t my boyfriend
(boyfriend)
and I ain’t your girlfriend
(girlfriend)
but you don’t want me to touch nobody else
baby we ain’t gotta tell nobody
I want to kiss you (yeah), don’t wanna miss you (yeah)
But I can’t be with you cause I got issues,
Yeah on the surface, it seems like it’s easy,
Careful with words but still hard to read me,
Stress high when the trust low,
Bad vibes when the fun go,
Try to open up and love more,
Try to open up and love more,
If you were my boyfriend
And you were my girlfriend,
I probably wouldn’t see nobody else
but I can’t guarantee that by myself,
you ain’t my boyfriend
(boyfriend)
and I ain’t your girlfriend
(girlfriend)
but you don’t want me to see nobody else
and I don’t want you to see nobody
but you ain’t my boyfriend
(boyfriend)
and I ain’t your girlfriend
(girlfriend)
but you don’t want me to touch nobody else
baby we ain’t gotta tell nobody
but you ain’t my boyfriend
(boyfriend)
and I ain’t your girlfriend
(girlfriend)
but you don’t want me to see nobody else
and I don’t want you to see nobody
but you ain’t my boyfriend
(boyfriend)
and I ain’t your girlfriend
(girlfriend)
but you don’t want me to touch nobody else
baby we ain’t gotta tell nobody
Video Director: Hannah Lux Davis
Video Producer: Brandon Bonfiglio
Video Editors: Taylor Walsh & Hannah Lux Davis
for London Alley
