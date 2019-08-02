Ariana Grande, Social House – boyfriend

Official music video by Ariana Grande, Social House performing “boyfriend”

“boyfriend” Lyrics:

I’m a mother fuckin train wreck

I don’t wanna be too much

but I don’t wanna miss your touch

and you don’t seem to give a fuck

I don’t wanna keep you waiting

but I do just what I have to do

and I might not be the one for u

but you ain’t about to have no boo

Cause I know we be so complicated

but we be so smitten it’s crazy

I can’t have what I want but neither can you

you ain’t my boyfriend

and I ain’t your girlfriend

but u don’t want me to see nobody else

and I don’t want you to see nobody

but you ain’t my boyfriend

and I ain’t your girlfriend

but you don’t want me to touch nobody else

baby we ain’t gotta tell nobody

Even though you ain’t mine I promise the way we way we fight

Make me honestly feel like we just in love

Cuz baby when push comes to shove.

Damn baby I’m train wreck too

I lose my mind when it comes to you

I take time with the ones I choose

And I don’t want to smile if it ain’t from you yeah

I know we be so complicated

Lovin’ you sometimes drive me crazy

Cause I can’t have what I want and neither can you

you ain’t my boyfriend

(boyfriend)

and I ain’t your girlfriend

(girlfriend)

but you don’t want me to see nobody else

and I don’t want you to see nobody

but you ain’t my boyfriend

(boyfriend)

and I ain’t your girlfriend

(girlfriend)

but you don’t want me to touch nobody else

baby we ain’t gotta tell nobody

I want to kiss you (yeah), don’t wanna miss you (yeah)

But I can’t be with you cause I got issues,

Yeah on the surface, it seems like it’s easy,

Careful with words but still hard to read me,

Stress high when the trust low,

Bad vibes when the fun go,

Try to open up and love more,

Try to open up and love more,

If you were my boyfriend

And you were my girlfriend,

I probably wouldn’t see nobody else

but I can’t guarantee that by myself,

you ain’t my boyfriend

(boyfriend)

and I ain’t your girlfriend

(girlfriend)

but you don’t want me to see nobody else

and I don’t want you to see nobody

but you ain’t my boyfriend

(boyfriend)

and I ain’t your girlfriend

(girlfriend)

but you don’t want me to touch nobody else

baby we ain’t gotta tell nobody

but you ain’t my boyfriend

(boyfriend)

and I ain’t your girlfriend

(girlfriend)

but you don’t want me to see nobody else

and I don’t want you to see nobody

but you ain’t my boyfriend

(boyfriend)

and I ain’t your girlfriend

(girlfriend)

but you don’t want me to touch nobody else

baby we ain’t gotta tell nobody

Video Director: Hannah Lux Davis

Video Producer: Brandon Bonfiglio

Video Editors: Taylor Walsh & Hannah Lux Davis

for London Alley

Music video by Ariana Grande, Social House performing Boyfriend. © 2019 SRV LabelCo, LLC and Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings Inc.

