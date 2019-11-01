Ariel Pink Sued by Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood Actress Over Scrapped Tour Film

Ariel Pink has been hit with a lawsuit from director and actress Kansas Bowling, who claims Pink hired her to make a concert film last month and then failed to pay her. Pink owes Bowling more than $1,500, according to a small claims action filed on October 18 in a Los Angeles County court and obtained by Pitchfork. “I was hired by Ariel to go on tour with him to film his shows,” reads the complaint by Bowling, who was not represented by a lawyer. “When we got back, he said he didn’t want the video anymore, therefore he didn’t have to pay me.”

The complaint alleges that Pink owes Bowling $1,560, stemming from events that took place from September 18 to 21.

Bowling told Pitchfork in an emailed statement: “All I’m asking for is the amount promised to me for a job I already did. I went on tour with him and filmed four shows…. I have to take him to small claims for this lousy, already-discounted rate I gave him so I can eat and pay my rent!”

Ariel Pink has been officially served documents in the case, according to L.A. County court records. A non-jury trial in the case is currently scheduled for January 3, 2020. As of publication, a representative for Pink has not responded to Pitchfork’s requests for comment.

Kansas Bowling is the director of the 2016 film B.C. Butcher, as well as numerous music videos. As an actress, Bowling played the Charles Manson follower Sandra “Blue” Good in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood.