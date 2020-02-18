Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti Reissuing Three More Albums

Last year, Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti launched the Ariel Archives reissue campaign. This spring, the second volume in that reissue series is on the way. Remastered pressings of The Doldrums (2004), Worn Copy (2005), and House Arrest (2006) are coming on April 24 via Mexican Summer. Watch a previously unseen video for “Crybaby” below.

In the time since the first volume of the Ariel Archives were released, Ariel Pink was sued by filmmaker and actress Kansas Bowling over a scrapped tour documentary. That lawsuit was quietly settled.