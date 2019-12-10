ASCAP Launches “TuneUp,” a Health and Wellness Program for Musicians

The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP), has launched a new health and wellness program for members of the music community. “TuneUp” will provide a range of benefits to ASCAP members, including access to wellness services, recovery support groups, wellness events like sound baths and meditation groups, and more. TuneUp will provide discounts on many of these services.

“Creating music is an all-consuming passion and a labor of love, but you’ve got to take care of your instrument—in the case of music creators, your body, mind and spirit,” ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams said in a press release. He added: “ASCAP has a long commitment to supporting the livelihoods of its songwriters and composers. With TuneUp, we’re taking that one step further. If creating music is your life, we are here to provide the resources you need to be at your creative best. This is just the beginning, and we will roll out more services in the months to come.”

In addition to the TuneUp initiative, ASCAP has published the first ever “US Music Creator Wellness Study,” with findings from their 2019 survey. The report, which compared music creators with members of the general population, revealed that the health and wellness needs of music creators greatly exceed those of the general population. Additionally, music creators largely feel that they do not have decent access to wellness services. Members of the music community are also more likely than the general population to feel that their wellness has a major impact on their career.

ASCAP’s research concluded that while music makers are three times more likely to feel creative, inspired, and brave than the general population, they are two to three times more likely to feel ignored, alone, and disappointed. Members of the music community are also more likely to say they are in good physical health, and equally likely to say they are in good mental health, than the general population. When compared with the general population, music makers are four times less likely to feel as though they have good access to services that can help with substance abuse and other addictions.