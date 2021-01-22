Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s VERZUZ Battle: Here’s What Happened

Following two COVID-19-related delays, Ashanti and Keyshia Cole were finally able to film their VERZUZ battle, which was originally slated for December 12. The first postponement was announced after Ashanti tested positive for the virus. The second delay was in response to rising COVID numbers in the nation as well as the recent unstable events in Washington D.C. Tonight, the singers finally went head-to-head in a battle of the hits. Both Ashanti and Cole played new songs, as well. Find the list of songs that were played below.
Round 1:
Keyshia Cole: I Changed My Mind
Ashanti: Happy
Round 2:
Keyshia Cole: I Should Have Cheated
Ashanti: The Way That I Love You (Access Denied)
Round 3:
Keyshia Cole: Enough of No Love [ft. Lil Wayne]
Ashanti: Don’t Leave Me Alone
Round 4:
Keyshia Cole: Shoulda Let You Go [ft. Amina]
Ashanti: Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)
Round 5:
Keyshia Cole: I Remember
Loyd: Southside [ft. Ashanti]
Round 6:
Keyshia Cole: Last Night
Jennifer Lopez: Ain’t It Funny Remix [ft. Ja Rule and Cadillac Tah] (co-written by Ashanti)
Round 7:
Keyshia Cole: Playa Cardz Right [ft. Tupac Shakur]
Tupac Shakur: Pac’s Life [ft. T.I. and Ashanti]
Round 8:
Keyshia Cole: Love
Ashanti: Rain on Me
Round 9:
Keyshia Cole: Trust and Believe
Charli Baltimore, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Vita: Down 4 You
Round 10:
Keyshia Cole: You’ve Changed
Ashanti: Runaway
Round 11:
Keyshia Cole: Heaven Sent
Ashanti: Baby
Round 12:
Ashanti: Only U
Keyshia Cole: Brand New
Round 13:
Fat Joe: What’s Luv? [ft. Ja Rule and Ashanti]
Keyshia Cole: Trust [ft. Monica]
Round 14:
Fabolous: Into You [ft. Ashanti]
Jaheim: I’ve Changed [ft. Keyshia Cole]
Round 15:
Ashanti: Girl in the Movies
Sean Paul: Give It Up 2 Me [ft. Keyshia Cole]
Round 16:
Ja Rule: Mesmerize [ft. Ashanti]
Keyshia Cole: Let It Go [ft. Missy Elliott & Lil’ Kim]
Round 17:
Ashanti: Foolish
Keyshia Cole: Never [ft. Eve]
Round 18:
Ashanti: The Way That I Love You
Keyshia Cole: You Complete Me
Round 19:
Ashanti: Don’t Let Me
Keyshia Cole: You [ft. Remy Ma & French Montana]
Round 20:
Ja Rule: Always on Time [ft. Ashanti]
Keyshia Cole: I Don’t Wanna Be
Read about Ashanti’s “Foolish” video in “A Brief History of Martin Scorsese References in Music Videos.”