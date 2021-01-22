Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s VERZUZ Battle: Here’s What Happened

Following two COVID-19-related delays, Ashanti and Keyshia Cole were finally able to film their VERZUZ battle, which was originally slated for December 12. The first postponement was announced after Ashanti tested positive for the virus. The second delay was in response to rising COVID numbers in the nation as well as the recent unstable events in Washington D.C. Tonight, the singers finally went head-to-head in a battle of the hits. Both Ashanti and Cole played new songs, as well. Find the list of songs that were played below.

Round 1:

Keyshia Cole: I Changed My Mind

Ashanti: Happy

Round 2:

Keyshia Cole: I Should Have Cheated

Ashanti: The Way That I Love You (Access Denied)

Round 3:

Keyshia Cole: Enough of No Love [ft. Lil Wayne]

Ashanti: Don’t Leave Me Alone

Round 4:

Keyshia Cole: Shoulda Let You Go [ft. Amina]

Ashanti: Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)

Round 5:

Keyshia Cole: I Remember

Loyd: Southside [ft. Ashanti]

Round 6:

Keyshia Cole: Last Night

Jennifer Lopez: Ain’t It Funny Remix [ft. Ja Rule and Cadillac Tah] (co-written by Ashanti)

Round 7:

Keyshia Cole: Playa Cardz Right [ft. Tupac Shakur]

Tupac Shakur: Pac’s Life [ft. T.I. and Ashanti]

Round 8:

Keyshia Cole: Love

Ashanti: Rain on Me

Round 9:

Keyshia Cole: Trust and Believe

Charli Baltimore, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Vita: Down 4 You

Round 10:

Keyshia Cole: You’ve Changed

Ashanti: Runaway

Round 11:

Keyshia Cole: Heaven Sent

Ashanti: Baby

Round 12:

Ashanti: Only U

Keyshia Cole: Brand New

Round 13:

Fat Joe: What’s Luv? [ft. Ja Rule and Ashanti]

Keyshia Cole: Trust [ft. Monica]

Round 14:

Fabolous: Into You [ft. Ashanti]

Jaheim: I’ve Changed [ft. Keyshia Cole]

Round 15:

Ashanti: Girl in the Movies

Sean Paul: Give It Up 2 Me [ft. Keyshia Cole]

Round 16:

Ja Rule: Mesmerize [ft. Ashanti]

Keyshia Cole: Let It Go [ft. Missy Elliott & Lil’ Kim]

Round 17:

Ashanti: Foolish

Keyshia Cole: Never [ft. Eve]

Round 18:

Ashanti: The Way That I Love You

Keyshia Cole: You Complete Me

Round 19:

Ashanti: Don’t Let Me

Keyshia Cole: You [ft. Remy Ma & French Montana]

Round 20:

Ja Rule: Always on Time [ft. Ashanti]

Keyshia Cole: I Don’t Wanna Be

Read about Ashanti’s “Foolish” video in “A Brief History of Martin Scorsese References in Music Videos.”