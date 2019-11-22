Authorized Michael Jackson Biopic in the Works From Bohemian Rhapsody Producer

GK Films—the production company of Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King—is developing a new biopic based on the life of Michael Jackson, reportedly working with the late singer’s estate to secure the rights to his music, which will appear in the film, according to Deadline and Rolling Stone. King has also reportedly tapped screenwriter John Logan (The Aviator, Skyfall) to pen the script. There is not yet a studio attached to the project.

In other sanctioned Michael Jackson news, it was announced earlier this week that the Hamilton actor Ephraim Sykes has been chosen to portray the singer in the upcoming musical MJ The Musical, which is set to premiere on Broadway in August 2020.

Last month, GK Films announced that it’s working with the Gibbs family estate on a new Bee Gees biopic.