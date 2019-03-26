Avail Announce First Show in Over 10 Years

Avail have announced their first live performance in over a decade. Tim Barry, Joe Banks, Gwomper, Erik Larson, and Beau Butler will return to the stage on July 19 at the National in their hometown of Richmond, Virginia. The band will be celebrating the 21-year anniversary of their fourth album Over the James, with Iron Reagan and Asylum to support. Tickets go on sale here this Friday, March 29.

Speaking with Noisey’s Dan Ozzi, Tim Barry elaborated on the initial hesitance he felt in regrouping Avail and preparing for rehearsals. “So I went to [the] practice spot with no rehearsal—I didn’t warm up, I didn’t review the songs, I didn’t know which songs they were gonna play—and I plugged in my microphone,” he said. “There was not even much talking. They just started. It was a fucking whirlwind. They sounded fucking fantastic. I don’t know how a brain can retain so many stupid fucking lyrics, but I was able to make it through all of the songs, pretty much.” Barry states Avail have no plans to tour or release new music at this time.