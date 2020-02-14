Bad Bunny and Sech Share New Song “Ignorantes”: Listen

Bad Bunny has released a new song in collaboration with Panamanian singer Sech. It’s called “Ignorantes.” Check out the video below.

Bad Bunny has had a busy 2020. Earlier this year, he performed alongside Shakira at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. After the death of Kobe Bryant, he shared a tribute song titled “6 Rings,” and, tonight (February 14), he is scheduled to participate in the 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

Revisit “Urbano Reached Critical Mass in 2018. Now Can It Be Normalized?” on the Pitch.