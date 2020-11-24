Bad Bunny Did Not Perform at AMAs 2020 Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

Bad Bunny had been scheduled to perform during the 2020 American Music Awards broadcast, but was forced to cancel his performance after testing positive for COVID-19, according to his publicists at Acoustyle Communication. (He is “doing OK,” according to the Los Angeles Times). The singer did still participate in the show, remotely revealing Becky G as the winner of Favorite Female Latin Artist. He also won the awards for Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album (YHLQMDLG). Watch below.

Bad Bunny’s AMAs 2020 performance was announced on November 10. He and Jhay Cortez were scheduled to perform “Dákiti.” Just last week, Bad Bunny performed during the 2020 Latin Grammys broadcast.

