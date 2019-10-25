Bad Bunny Joins Natanael Cano on New “Soy el Diablo (Remix)”: Listen

Bad Bunny has joined Mexican singer Natanael Cano for a new remix of his song “Soy el Diablo.” The track is a bit of a departure for Bad Bunny, who’s largely made his name on Latin trap. “Soy el Diablo,” meanwhile, is a corrido, which is a traditional, narrative-driven Mexican ballad. Cano is part of a burgeoning movement of Mexican artists making trap corridos (or “corridos tumbados”) that incorporate hip-hop elements into the traditional corrido stylings.

Listen to "Soy el Diablo (Remix)," as well as Natanael Cano's original below.