Bali Bandits – Girls & Boys (Official Lyric Video)

Bali Bandits just keeps surprising with its varied releases, this time dropping the energized tune ‘Girls & Boys’.

Bali Bandits – Girls & Boys is OUT NOW! Like this track? Download on Beatport or add it to your favourite Spotify/Apple Music playlist by clicking HERE: https://spinninrecords.release.link/girls-boys!YT

Make sure to subscribe to Spinnin’ Records: http://bit.do/spinnintv

..and turn on notifications to stay updated with all new uploads!🔔

Join our Spinnin’ Records Top 100 Playlist ► https://spinninrecords.lnk.to/top100!YT

Follow Bali Bandits

http://facebook.com/balibandits

Tweets by BaliBandits

http://instagram.com/balibandits



—

The Spinnin’ Records YouTube channel is the home for all music videos of the world’s leading dance record label!

We feature the latest music videos by Spinnin’ artists like Oliver Heldens, Sam Feldt, KSHMR, Ummet Ozcan, Blasterjaxx, Merk & Kremont, Timmy Trumpet, Tujamo, Alok, Curbi, Mike Williams, Lucas & Steve, Throttle and many, many more! Expect daily uploads of official music videos, lyric videos and official audio across genres like dance, house, electro house, future house, deep house, big room and trap.

Follow Spinnin’ Records:

https://open.spotify.com/user/spinninrecordsofficial



https://facebook.com/SpinninRecords

https://instagram.com/spinninrecords

Tweets by SpinninRecords

https://spinninrecords.com

#BaliBandits

#Spinnin

#SpinninRecords



source

Comments