Bandcamp Paid Musicians Over $70M in 2017

Online independent music marketplace Bandcamp saw double digit growth in every aspect of its business and paid out more than $70 million to artists in 2017, the company has announced. That brings the platform’s total payouts to artists up to $270 million since it launched in 2008.

According to Bandcamp’s “2017 Year in Review” blog post this week, the service increased its digital album sales by 16 percent, track sales by 33 percent and merchandise sales by 36 percent. As for physical, vinyl sales grew by 54 percent, cassettes sales by 41 percent and CD sales by 18 percent. For the full story click here

