Barack Obama Shares 2020 Summer Playlist: Frank Ocean, Billie Eilish, More

Barack Obama’s tradition of sharing playlists continued today with the release of his 2020 Summer Playlist. The playlist includes performers at this year’s Democratic National Convention, including Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Common, John Legend, Leon Bridges, the Chicks, and Billy Porter. It also includes songs from Megan Thee Stallion, Frank Ocean, Bob Dylan (off his new album Rough and Rowdy Ways), J. Cole, Rihanna, Childish Gambino, Bob Dylan, Andy Shauf, Little Simz, Chika, and more. Check out his picks below.

Last year, the Obamas made a summer 2019 playlist that featured Beyoncé, Lil Nas X, Rosalía, and others. He also shared his favorite songs of 2019.

Read Pitchfork’s feature “The Presidential Suite: A Look Back at Obama’s Musical Milestones.”