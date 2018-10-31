Barry Jenkins’ Film If Beale Street Could Talk Soundtrack Announced

The new movie from Barry Jenkins—the director of the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight—is an adaptation of James Baldwin’s If Beale Street Could Talk. The film is in theaters on November 30. Before it arrives, the original score from Nicholas Britell is out digitally November 9 via Lakeshore Records. (A vinyl release is forthcoming.) Britell previously worked with Jenkins on the Moonlight score.

“Together, we explored a sonic landscape filled with brass and strings, while also venturing into some quite extreme experimentation,” Britell said of his collaboration with Jenkins on the new score. “I’m always fascinated by the mysteries of scoring a film. As Barry and I worked together, we discovered certain sounds which we felt deeply resonated with the story. I’m so honored to have been a part of this film and to have had the opportunity to work with Barry again.”

If Beale Street Could Talk stars KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, and Regina King. Watch the trailer below.

Revisit Pitchfork’s interview with Barry Jenkins on the music that inspired Moonlight.