Bat for Lashes Announces New Album Lost Girls, Shares New Song: Listen

Bat for Lashes is back with a new album. Lost Girls is out September 6 via AWAL. Today, she’s shared “Kids in the Dark.” It marks Natasha Khan’s first new work as Bat for Lashes since releasing her last album, The Bride, in 2016. Listen to the track below.
The 10-track LP was inspired by Los Angeles, where it was recorded, and growing up in the 1980s. See the artwork and tracklist for Lost Girls below.
Khan has kept busy since the release of The Bride, scoring a BBC series (“Requiem,” a collaboration with Dominik Scherrer) and the short film Light Beings (made in collaboration Bobby Krlic aka Haxan Cloak). She picked up the 2019 Ivor Norvello Award for Best Television Soundtrack Winner for her work on “Requiem.”
Lost Girls:
01 Kids in the Dark
02 The Hunger
03 Feel For You
04 Desert Man
05 Jasmine
06 Vampires
07 So Good
08 Safe Tonight
09 Peach Sky
10 Mountains