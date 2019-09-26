Beat Happening Announce New Career-Spanning Box Set

Beat Happening—the indie pop trio of Calvin Johnson, Heather Lewis, and Bret Lunsford—are releasing a massive box set collecting their entire recorded catalog. It’s called We Are Beat Happening and it’s out on November 29 (via Domino). The box set features Beat Happening’s five studio albums, the 2003 rarities compilation Music to Climb the Apple Tree By, and a 36-page booklet, written by Lois Maffeo, that has rare photos and paintings from the band.

All of the albums in the collection have been newly remastered by Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road Studios. Below, watch Beat Happening’s “Indian Summer” video and preview the We Are Beat Happening collection.