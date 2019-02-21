Bebe Rexha – Last Hurrah (Official Music Video)

The new single ‘Last Hurrah’ is available to stream or download now! https://beberexha.io/lasthurrah

Official Video Credits:

Director: Joseph Kahn

Producer: Tara Ravazi

Production Company: Happy Place Inc.

Official Lyrics:

I’m done with the drinking

I’m done with the smoking

I’m done with the playing

I’m done with the joking

I’m done with the ladies

I’m done with the fellas

Just saying…

Farewell, tequila

So long, margarita

And Lady Sativa

I hate to leave ya

Don’t want the pressure

I don’t need a lecture

No thank you honey god bless ya

I know I’ve said it all before

But it won’t hurt to do it all once more

This is my last hurrah!

Once I start

I ain’t gonna stop till I go too far!

Last hurrah!

And it’s okay

Maybe tomorrow I won’t feel this pain

Last hurrah!

Last hurrah!

I’m done with the heartache

I’m done with the demons

Can’t wait to be normal

Right after this weekend

I’m done with the drama

I’m fixing my karma

One more night of pure nirvana

I know I’ve said it all before

But it won’t hurt to do it all once more

This is my last hurrah!

Once I start

I ain’t gonna stop till I go too far!

Last hurrah!

And it’s okay

Maybe tomorrow I won’t feel this pain

Last hurrah!

Last hurrah!

Maybe I’ll never change

But I’m still glad I came

Try again another day

But for now

This is my last hurrah!

Once I start

I ain’t gonna stop till I go too far!

Last hurrah!

And it’s okay

Maybe tomorrow I won’t feel this pain

Last hurrah!

Last hurrah!



