Bebe Rexha – Last Hurrah (Official Music Video)

The new single ‘Last Hurrah’ is available to stream or download now! https://beberexha.io/lasthurrah
Official Video Credits:
Director: Joseph Kahn
Producer: Tara Ravazi
Production Company: Happy Place Inc.
Official Lyrics:
I’m done with the drinking
I’m done with the smoking
I’m done with the playing
I’m done with the joking
I’m done with the ladies
I’m done with the fellas
Just saying…
Farewell, tequila
So long, margarita
And Lady Sativa
I hate to leave ya
Don’t want the pressure
I don’t need a lecture
No thank you honey god bless ya
I know I’ve said it all before
But it won’t hurt to do it all once more
This is my last hurrah!
Once I start
I ain’t gonna stop till I go too far!
Last hurrah!
And it’s okay
Maybe tomorrow I won’t feel this pain
Last hurrah!
Last hurrah!
I’m done with the heartache
I’m done with the demons
Can’t wait to be normal
Right after this weekend
I’m done with the drama
I’m fixing my karma
One more night of pure nirvana
I know I’ve said it all before
But it won’t hurt to do it all once more
This is my last hurrah!
Once I start
I ain’t gonna stop till I go too far!
Last hurrah!
And it’s okay
Maybe tomorrow I won’t feel this pain
Last hurrah!
Last hurrah!
Maybe I’ll never change
But I’m still glad I came
Try again another day
But for now
This is my last hurrah!
Once I start
I ain’t gonna stop till I go too far!
Last hurrah!
And it’s okay
Maybe tomorrow I won’t feel this pain
Last hurrah!
Last hurrah!
