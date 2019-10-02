Bebe Rexha – Not 20 Anymore (Lyrics Video)

Bebe Rexha ‘Not 20 Anymore’ available everywhere.

Not 20 Anymore Lyrics:

Oh I’m not 20 anymore

Don’t try to make me feel insecure

Cause if one thing’s for sure I don’t want to be

I feel so good in my skin

Should I let you go should I let you in

Oh baby don’t need anyone to show me what to do

Beauty’s more than a number

When I was younger I didn’t know that

And if you gave me the chance I wouldn’t go back, (back, back)

Oh I’m not 20 anymore

Don’t try to make me feel insecure

Cause I’m aging like wine I get better with time

Yes I do (yes I do) And oh I’m not 20 anymore

The lines on my face they weren’t there before

But I’m wiser I’m stronger from all ofThe life I’ve been through (I’ve been through)

Oh and if one things for sure I don’t want to be 20 anymore

Why lie bout how old I am When I’m a better lover then I was in 2010

Oh baby let me show you all the things my body do

Beauty’s more than a number

When I was younger wish I knew that

And now I’m not afraid won’t hold myself back (back, back)

Oh I’m not 20 anymore Don’t try to make me feel insecure

Cause I’m aging like wine I get better with timeYes I do (yes I do) And oh I’m not 20 anymore

The lines on my face they weren’t there before But I’m wiser I’m stronger from all of The life I’ve been through (I’ve been through)

Oh and if one things for sure I don’t want to be 20 anymore

