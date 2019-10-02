Bebe Rexha – Not 20 Anymore (Lyrics Video)

Bebe Rexha ‘Not 20 Anymore’ available everywhere.
Not 20 Anymore Lyrics:
Oh I’m not 20 anymore
Don’t try to make me feel insecure
Cause if one thing’s for sure I don’t want to be
I feel so good in my skin
Should I let you go should I let you in
Oh baby don’t need anyone to show me what to do
Beauty’s more than a number
When I was younger I didn’t know that
And if you gave me the chance I wouldn’t go back, (back, back)
Oh I’m not 20 anymore
Don’t try to make me feel insecure
Cause I’m aging like wine I get better with time
Yes I do (yes I do) And oh I’m not 20 anymore
The lines on my face they weren’t there before
But I’m wiser I’m stronger from all ofThe life I’ve been through (I’ve been through)
Oh and if one things for sure I don’t want to be 20 anymore
Why lie bout how old I am When I’m a better lover then I was in 2010
Oh baby let me show you all the things my body do
Beauty’s more than a number
When I was younger wish I knew that
And now I’m not afraid won’t hold myself back (back, back)
Oh I’m not 20 anymore Don’t try to make me feel insecure
Cause I’m aging like wine I get better with timeYes I do (yes I do) And oh I’m not 20 anymore
The lines on my face they weren’t there before But I’m wiser I’m stronger from all of The life I’ve been through (I’ve been through)
Oh and if one things for sure I don’t want to be 20 anymore
