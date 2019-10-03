Bebe Rexha – You Can’t Stop The Girl (Lyrics Video)

By
star95radio
-
0
5

Bebe Rexha ‘You Can’t Stop The Girl’ is available to stream or download now! https://bebe-rexha.lnk.to/YCSTG

Connect with Bebe:
Instagram: http://smarturl.it/ig.beberexha
Twitter: http://smarturl.it/t.BebeRexha
Facebook: http://smarturl.it/fb.BebeRexha
Website: http://smarturl.it/w.BebeRexha

Bebe Rexha You Can’t Stop The Girl Lyrics:
oh, they’re tryna shoot down angels
they’re tryna pull their
wings off
so they can’t fly

and oh, but she’s so brave tho
just like a tornado
she’s taking us by storm

you can’t stop the girl from going
you can’t stop the world from knowing
the truth will set you
free, oh
you can’t stop the girl from going
you can’t stop the world from knowing
the truth will set you
free, oh
you can’t stop the girl

they’re tryna take our voices
they’re tryna make our
choices so we scream loud, loud, loud

and oh, I know you feel the lightning
and it’s so exciting
so here we come

you can’t stop the girl from going
you can’t stop the world from knowing
the truth will set you
free, oh
you can’t stop the
girl from going
you can’t stop the world from knowing
the truth will set you
free, oh
you can’t stop the girl
you can’t stop the girl
you can’t stop the girl
no, you can’t stop the girl

oh, I know you feel the lightning
and it’s so
exciting
so here we come

Thanks for Watching!!!

source

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR