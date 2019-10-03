Bebe Rexha – You Can’t Stop The Girl (Lyrics Video)

Bebe Rexha ‘You Can’t Stop The Girl’ is available to stream or download now! https://bebe-rexha.lnk.to/YCSTG

Bebe Rexha You Can’t Stop The Girl Lyrics:

oh, they’re tryna shoot down angels

they’re tryna pull their

wings off

so they can’t fly

and oh, but she’s so brave tho

just like a tornado

she’s taking us by storm

you can’t stop the girl from going

you can’t stop the world from knowing

the truth will set you

free, oh

you can’t stop the girl from going

you can’t stop the world from knowing

the truth will set you

free, oh

you can’t stop the girl

they’re tryna take our voices

they’re tryna make our

choices so we scream loud, loud, loud

and oh, I know you feel the lightning

and it’s so exciting

so here we come

you can’t stop the girl from going

you can’t stop the world from knowing

the truth will set you

free, oh

you can’t stop the

girl from going

you can’t stop the world from knowing

the truth will set you

free, oh

you can’t stop the girl

you can’t stop the girl

you can’t stop the girl

no, you can’t stop the girl

oh, I know you feel the lightning

and it’s so

exciting

so here we come

