Bebe Rexha – You Can’t Stop The Girl (Lyrics Video)

Bebe Rexha You Can’t Stop The Girl Lyrics:
oh, they’re tryna shoot down angels
they’re tryna pull their
wings off
so they can’t fly
and oh, but she’s so brave tho
just like a tornado
she’s taking us by storm
you can’t stop the girl from going
you can’t stop the world from knowing
the truth will set you
free, oh
you can’t stop the girl from going
you can’t stop the world from knowing
the truth will set you
free, oh
you can’t stop the girl
they’re tryna take our voices
they’re tryna make our
choices so we scream loud, loud, loud
and oh, I know you feel the lightning
and it’s so exciting
so here we come
you can’t stop the girl from going
you can’t stop the world from knowing
the truth will set you
free, oh
you can’t stop the
girl from going
you can’t stop the world from knowing
the truth will set you
free, oh
you can’t stop the girl
you can’t stop the girl
you can’t stop the girl
no, you can’t stop the girl
oh, I know you feel the lightning
and it’s so
exciting
so here we come
