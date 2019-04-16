Beck Announces New Album Hyperspace, Shares Song With Pharrell: Listen

Beck has announced a new album called Hyperspace and released a new single. Listen to “Saw Lightning” below. The single features Pharrell, who also co-wrote and co-produced the song with Beck. The new album currently doesn’t have a release date.

Beck’s 2017 album Colors won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album. Pharrell won the Grammy for Producer of the Year.

In January, Beck released “Tarantula,” a song for the Oscar-nominated film ROMA. He recently released a new song with Cage the Elephant; they’re touring together this summer.