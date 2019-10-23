Beck Shares New “Uneventful Days” Video, Directed by Blood Orange: Watch

Beck has shared a video for “Uneventful Days,” a track off his upcoming record Hyperspace. Directed by Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange), the new visual stars Evan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson, and Alia Shawkat. Watch the “Uneventful Days” video below.

Hyperspace is out November 22 via Capitol. It features contributions from Pharrell (who co-produced and co-wrote “Hyperlife” and “Uneventful Days”), as well as backing vocals from Coldplay’s Chris Martin (on “Stratosphere”) and Sky Ferreira (on “Die Waiting”). It follows Beck’s 2017 album Colors, which won the Grammy this year for Best Alternative Music Album.

