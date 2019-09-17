Becoming Peter Ivers Compilation Announced

An archival collection of music by the late cult musician and performance artist Peter Ivers has been announced. Becoming Peter Ivers is a 25-track album compiled by RVNG Intl. It arrives November 8 as a double LP, as well as on CD and digital formats. Find the tracklist and album art below, as well as the album trailer and “In Heaven”—Ivers’ collaborative song with David Lynch from 1977’s Eraserhead.
Becoming Peter Ivers took five years to complete, and it compiles music written and recorded in Los Angeles in the mid-to-late-1970s, including demo cassettes and reel-to-reel tapes that Ivers laid down in Hollywood studios and his home in Laurel Canyon. The recordings were originally meant for a pair of major label albums in 1974 and 1976. The collection is pulled from hundreds of home-recorded reels, including new versions of previous released studio material, never-before-heard songs, and more.
RVNG Intl. collaborated with Ivers’ friend Steven Martin under guidance from his longtime girlfriend Lucy Fisher to complete the project. Becoming Peter Ivers features liner notes by Sam Lefebvre and Steven Martin, as well as newly-published ephemera from Ivers’ life.
Becoming Peter Ivers:
01 Take Your Chances With Me
02 Eighteen and Dreaming
03 Love Is a Jungle
04 Conference Call at Four
05 Peter
06 Even Stephen Foster
07 I’m Sorry Alice
08 Deborah
09 Miraculous Weekend
10 Holding the Cobra
11 Audience of One
12 Alpha Centauri
13 I’ve Seen Your Face
14 My Grandmother’s Funeral
15 In Heaven
16 My Desire
17 The Night You Didn’t Come
18 Untitled
19 Love in Flight (Piano Overture)
20 Ain’t That a Kick
21 Jamaica Moon
22 Happy On the Grill
23 Window Washer [ft. Van Dyke Parks]
24 You Used to Be Stevie Wonder
25 Nirvana Cuba Waltz