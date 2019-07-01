Belle and Sebastian Detail Days of the Bagnold Summer Soundtrack, Share New Song: Listen

Belle and Sebastian have detailed their original soundtrack for the upcoming film Days of the Bagnold Summer. It’s out September 13 via Matador. The soundtrack features 11 new songs, as well as re-recorded versions of “Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying” and “I Know Where the Summer Goes.” Below, check out the music video for “Sister Buddha.”

In a press release, Stuart Murdoch said that Days of the Bagnold Summer director Simon Bird “was adamant” that the band used “Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying,” which originally appeared on 1996’s If You’re Feeling Sinister. “He’s a proper fan of the group,” said Murdoch.

In addition, Murdoch discussed the origins of “Safety Valve,” a track that he calls “ancient.” He explained, “It predates the band; it’s maybe 25 years old. The only time I can remember ever playing it was in a coffee shop with a friend of mine, and people scratching their heads. There was only a verse and a chorus, so I went back to it, and revised the words. It’s a simple song about being over-reliant on a particular person—probably my girlfriend at the time. But it seems to work OK here, too.”

Days of the Bagnold Summer is an adaptation of Joff Winterhart’s coming-of-age graphic novel. Set for release in 2020, it stars Earl Cave (“The End of the F***ing World”), Monical Dolan, Rob Brydon, Alice Lowe, Tamsin Greig, and Elliot Speller-Gillot.

Days of the Bagnold Summer:

01 Sister Buddha (Intro)

02 I Know Where the Summer Goes

03 Did the Day Go Just Like You Wanted?

04 Jill Pole

05 I’ll Keep It Inside

06 Safety Valve

07 The Colour’s Gonna Run

08 Another Day, Another Night

09 Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying

10 Wait and See What the Day Holds

11 Sister Buddha

12 This Letter

13 We Were Never Glorious