benny blanco, Juice WRLD – Graduation (Official Music Video)

“Graduation” out now:

http://smarturl.it/Graduationbb

Directed by Jake Schreier

Executive Producers: Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Alex Fisch

Director of Photography – Larkin Seiple

Opening Dialogue – Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber

Line Producer: Angelena Addario

Production Designer: T. Hunter McCann

Costume Designer: Nra Kudelka

Key Make Up: Stella Tzanidakis

Artist Hair: Chelsey Pickthorn

Artist Make Up: Florido Basallo

Color – Mikey Rossiter, The Mill

VFX – Glyn Tybutt, The Mill

Casting – Charlotte Lawrence, Chloe Bennett, Becky Bolton, Elsie Hewitt

Opening Music: Phillip Peterson

Sound Mix: Tom Paolantonio

Cast (in order of appearance):

Hailee – Hailee Steinfeld

Jackson – Justice Smith

Ashley – Dove Cameron

Decker – Kaitlyn Dever

Becky – Noah Cyrus

Scott Hammer – Ross Butler

Danny – Tony Revolori

Jill – Gracie Abrams

Jasper – Nat Wolff

Kristen – Maddie Ziegler

Gary – Juice WRLD

Greta – Olivia Munn

Dom – Austin Abrams

Vance – Tommy Dorfman

Jenny – Peyton List

Ryan – David Dobrik

The Untouchables – Charlotte Lawrence, Madison Beer, Elsie Hewitt, Bianca Finch

Mr. Upchuck – benny blanco

Principal Chooke – Lil Dicky

Thanks – Christopher Ford, Stephanie Mickus, Sonny Lee, Louisa Thomas

Follow benny blanco:

http://www.instagram.com/itsbennyblanco

http://www.facebook.com/itsbennyblanco

Tweets by ItsBennyBlanco

Follow Juice WRLD:

https://www.instagram.com/juicewrld999

Tweets by JuiceWorlddd

https://www.facebook.com/juiceworldddd/

#bennyblanco #JuiceWRLD #Graduation



source

Comments