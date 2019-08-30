benny blanco, Juice WRLD – Graduation (Official Music Video)

“Graduation” out now:
http://smarturl.it/Graduationbb
Directed by Jake Schreier
Executive Producers: Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Alex Fisch
Director of Photography – Larkin Seiple
Opening Dialogue – Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber
Line Producer: Angelena Addario
Production Designer: T. Hunter McCann
Costume Designer: Nra Kudelka
Key Make Up: Stella Tzanidakis
Artist Hair: Chelsey Pickthorn
Artist Make Up: Florido Basallo
Color – Mikey Rossiter, The Mill
VFX – Glyn Tybutt, The Mill
Casting – Charlotte Lawrence, Chloe Bennett, Becky Bolton, Elsie Hewitt
Opening Music: Phillip Peterson
Sound Mix: Tom Paolantonio
Cast (in order of appearance):
Hailee – Hailee Steinfeld
Jackson – Justice Smith
Ashley – Dove Cameron
Decker – Kaitlyn Dever
Becky – Noah Cyrus
Scott Hammer – Ross Butler
Danny – Tony Revolori
Jill – Gracie Abrams
Jasper – Nat Wolff
Kristen – Maddie Ziegler
Gary – Juice WRLD
Greta – Olivia Munn
Dom – Austin Abrams
Vance – Tommy Dorfman
Jenny – Peyton List
Ryan – David Dobrik
The Untouchables – Charlotte Lawrence, Madison Beer, Elsie Hewitt, Bianca Finch
Mr. Upchuck – benny blanco
Principal Chooke – Lil Dicky
Thanks – Christopher Ford, Stephanie Mickus, Sonny Lee, Louisa Thomas
Follow benny blanco:
http://www.instagram.com/itsbennyblanco
http://www.facebook.com/itsbennyblanco
Tweets by ItsBennyBlanco
Follow Juice WRLD:
https://www.instagram.com/juicewrld999
Tweets by JuiceWorlddd
https://www.facebook.com/juiceworldddd/
#bennyblanco #JuiceWRLD #Graduation
source