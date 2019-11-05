Best Coast Announce New Album, Share New Song “For the First Time”: Listen

California surf pop outfit Best Coast have announced a new album. Always Tomorrow is out next year. The announcement comes with a new song called “For the First Time.” Check out the Kevin Hayes-directed video for the new song, as well as the band’s 2020 tour dates, below.

Although they released a children’s album called Best Kids in 2018, Bethany Cosentino and Bobb Bruno’s last official Best Coast LP was 2015’s California Nights.

More recently, Best Coast were named the house band on Fox’s parody aftershow series What Just Happened??!.

Best Coast:

02-27 Palm Springs, CA – The Alibi !

02-28 Los Angeles, CA – The Novo $

02-29 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom $

03-02 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom $

03-03 Vancouver, British Columbia – VENUE $

03-04 Seattle, WA – The Showbox $

03-06 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall $

03-07 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre $

03-09 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue $

03-10 Evanston, IL @ SPACE $

03-11Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall $

03-13 Detroit, MI – El Club $

03-14 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theatre $

03-15 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre $

03-16 Boston, MA – Royale $

03-18 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel $

03-19 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club $

03-20 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer $

03-21 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

03-23 Nashville, TN – The Basement East $

03-24 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West $

03-25 New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater $

03-27 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger $

03-28 Austin, TX – The Mohawk $

03-29 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater $

03-31 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom $

04-01 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park $

04-02 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

! with Lunch Lady

$ with Mannequin Pussy