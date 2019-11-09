Beyoncé, Rihanna, Meek Mill, More Sign Petition to Prevent Rodney Reed’s Execution

Beyoncé, Rihanna, Meek Mill, Questlove, T.I., and several other artists have signed and shared a viral Change.org petition to prevent Texas inmate Rodney Reed’s execution.

The 51-year-old Reed is scheduled for execution on November 20 for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop, Texas. New information that could potentially exonerate Reed, however, has arisen in the case. Reed, who is black, was also convicted by an all-white jury in 1998. The Change.orge petition aims to rescind Reed’s death warrant and ensure he is granted a new trial.

In a statement posted on her website, Beyoncé wrote:

Dear [Texas] Gov. Greg Abbott,

Please take a hard look at the substantial evidence in the Rodney Reed case that points to his innocence. Be honest. Be fair. Give him back his life.

Beyoncé

Other artists took to Twitter to share the petition as well as their support for Reed. “16 days left and he will be executed for a crime he didn’t commit” Meek Mill tweeted on November 4, sharing a link to the document. Rihanna also shared the petition, writing, “One Click!!! SIGN this petition if you don’t believe the Government should kill an innocent man!!! @GovAbbott.” Find their posts below.