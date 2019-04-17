Beyoncé Surprise Releases Coachella HOMECOMING Live Album With New Music: Listen

Beyoncé has surprised released a new live album from her headlining performance at Coachella 2018. It accompanies the just-released Netflix documentary HOMECOMING. In addition to her full set, HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM also including a recording of Blue Ivy singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and a new studio take on Bey’s cover of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s 1981 hit “Before I Let Go.” Listen to the full 40-track album below

Read Pitchfork’s feature “Why Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance Was One for the Ages.”