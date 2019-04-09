Beyoncé’s Coachella Set Coming to Netflix in New Movie Homecoming: Watch the Trailer

Beyoncé’s epic 2018 Coachella performance will be the subject of a forthcoming Netflix documentary. Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé will mark the first time the full performance will be available for viewing since its initial live stream from the festival. It premieres on Wednesday, April 17. Watch the trailer, featuring a voiceover by Maya Angelou, below.

Queen Bey’s Coachella set was iconic for many reasons: It marked the first time a black woman had headlined Coachella in the festival’s history, and was punctuated by cameos from JAY-Z and Solange. Most notably, Bey was also joined by Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland for a legendary Destiny’s Child reunion, during which the trio performed “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name,” and “Soldier.”

