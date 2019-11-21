Big Freedia and Icona Pop Share Video for New Song “Louder”: Watch

Big Freedia and Icona Pop have shared the video for their new song “Louder.” It’s out now via East West. Watch the VHS-tinged fruit-crushing video below.

Big Freedia is about to wrap up her Azz Across America tour. The tour was sponsored by Ben & Jerry’s, who recently collaborated with the New Orleans bounce artists on the “Bouncing Beignets” ice cream flavor. Big Freedia is also set to perform her collaboration with Kesha “Raising Hell” at the 2019 American Music Awards November 24. Icona Pop recently dropped the Hudson Mohawke-produced single “Next Mistake.”

