Big Thief Announce New Album U.F.O.F., Share New Song: Listen

Big Thief have announced their third album, U.F.O.F. It’s out May 3 via 4AD. Today, the band has shared the title track—take a listen below. Big Thief have also announced a North American tour in support of their forthcoming album. For the trek, they’re partnering with Arcade Fire’s Plus1 to donate $1 from every ticket to SAEF, Little Kids Rock, Youth Speaks, DANS LA RUE, Sketch, and the Urban Native Youth Center. See their full itinerary at Big Thief’s Facebook. Tickets are available here.
Recorded at Washington’s Bear Creek Studios, U.F.O.F. is the follow-up to 2017’s Capacity. The album was engineered by Dom Monks and produced by the band’s previous collaborator Andrew Sarlo. “Making friends with the unknown…. All my songs are about this,” the band’s Adrianne Lenker said in a statement. “If the nature of life is change and impermanence, I’d rather be uncomfortable awake in that truth than lost in denial.”
Last year, Adrianne Lenker shared the solo album abysskiss. Read “Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker Is One of a Kind” on the Pitch.
U.F.O.F.:
01 Contact
02 UFOF
03 Cattails
04 From
05 Open Desert
06 Orange
07 Century
08 Strange
09 Betsy
10 Terminal Paradise
11 Jenni
12 Magic Dealer
Watch Big Thief perform at Pitchfork Music Festival 2018: