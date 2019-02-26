Big Thief Announce New Album U.F.O.F., Share New Song: Listen

Big Thief have announced their third album, U.F.O.F. It’s out May 3 via 4AD. Today, the band has shared the title track—take a listen below. Big Thief have also announced a North American tour in support of their forthcoming album. For the trek, they’re partnering with Arcade Fire’s Plus1 to donate $1 from every ticket to SAEF, Little Kids Rock, Youth Speaks, DANS LA RUE, Sketch, and the Urban Native Youth Center. See their full itinerary at Big Thief’s Facebook. Tickets are available here.

Recorded at Washington’s Bear Creek Studios, U.F.O.F. is the follow-up to 2017’s Capacity. The album was engineered by Dom Monks and produced by the band’s previous collaborator Andrew Sarlo. “Making friends with the unknown…. All my songs are about this,” the band’s Adrianne Lenker said in a statement. “If the nature of life is change and impermanence, I’d rather be uncomfortable awake in that truth than lost in denial.”

Last year, Adrianne Lenker shared the solo album abysskiss. Read “Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker Is One of a Kind” on the Pitch.

U.F.O.F.:

01 Contact

02 UFOF

03 Cattails

04 From

05 Open Desert

06 Orange

07 Century

08 Strange

09 Betsy

10 Terminal Paradise

11 Jenni

12 Magic Dealer

Watch Big Thief perform at Pitchfork Music Festival 2018: