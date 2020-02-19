Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker Announces Solo Tour

Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief has announced a tour. She will play a brief run of U.S. dates at the end of April, kicking off in Jersey City and wrapping up in Portland, Maine. Check out her itinerary below.

Last year, Big Thief released two albums: U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. Lenker’s most recent solo album abysskiss arrived in 2018.

Big Thief are among the acts performing at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival, taking place July 17-19 at Chicago’s Union Park. Details and tickets are available here.

Adrianne Lenker:

04-20 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

04-21 Woodstock, NY – Colony

04-22 Burlington, VT – Arts Riot

04-23 Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace

04-24 Rockport, MA – Shalin Liu Performance Center

04-25 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

04-26 Portland, ME – One Longfellow Square