Bikini Kill Add U.S. Tour Dates

Bikini Kill have announced new tour dates. The new shows take place across the southeastern United States in September. Check out the band’s poster for the new dates below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Bikini Kill, who reunited last year, begin their 2020 tour with a benefit show in March. Then, in May, they’ll play shows with feminist punk icon Alice Bag. Later, in June, Bikini Kill will play Primavera Sound, and, in July, the band will perform at Burger Boogaloo in Oakland.

Bikini Kill are currently slated to wrap up their 2020 tour on October 21 at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Princess Nokia will open for the band.

Read “How Bikini Kill Got Back Together” on the Pitch.

Watch Kathleen Hanna on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: