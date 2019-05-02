Bill Callahan Announces New Album Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest

Bill Callahan has announced a new album, Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest. It’s out June 14 via Drag City and it’s got 20 songs. One of them is called “The Ballad of the Hulk.” Find the tracklist and artwork, as well as his upcoming tour schedule, below. Tickets are available here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest follows Bill Callahan’s 2013 album Dream River. In 2014, a book collecting Callahan’s lyrics and several drawings, titled I Drive a Valance, was released. Last year, he released Live at Third Man Records.
Read Pitchfork’s 2013 feature “A Window That Isn’t There: The Elusive Art of Bill Callahan.”
Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest:
01 Shepherd’s Welcome
02 Black Dog on the Beach
03 Angela
04 The Ballad of the Hulk
05 Writing
06 Morning Is My Godmother
07 747
08 Watch Me Get Married
09 Young Icarus
10 Released
11 What Comes After Certainty
12 Confederate Jasmine
13 Call Me Anything
14 Son of the Sea
15 Camels
16 Circles
17 When We Let Go
18 Lonesome Valley
19 Tugboats and Tumbleweeds
20 The Beast
Bill Callahan:
06-13 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace
06-14 Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room
06-15 Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room
06-17 Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Library
06-18 San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre
06-19 Sonoma, CA – Gundlach-Bundschu Winery
06-21 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom (Early Show)
06-21 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
06-22 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
07-05 Lawrence, KS – Lawrence Public Library
07-06 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center
07-07 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
07-08 MDetroit, MI – Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit
07-10 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
07-11 Brooklyn, NY – Murmrr Theatre
07-12 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
07-13 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
07-14 Washington, DC – Miracle Theatre
07-15 Washington, DC – Miracle Theatre
07-16 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
07-17 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
07-18 Oxford, MS – Proud Larry’s
09-29 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
10-01 Edinburgh, England – Usher Hall
10-02 Manchester, England – Albert Hall
10-03 London, England – Eventim Apollo
10-05 Paris, France – La Cigale
10-06 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
10-07 Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg
10-08 Berlin, Germany – Admiralspalast
10-10 Copenhagen, Denmark – Store Vega
10-11 Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller Music Hall
10-12 Stockholm, Sweden – Göta Lejon
10-13 Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik