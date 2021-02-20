Bill Callahan, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, and Cassie Berman Cover Silver Jews’ “The Wild Kindness”: Listen

Continuing their covers series, Bill Callahan and Bonnie “Prince” Billy have recruited Cassie Berman (David Berman’s former wife and bandmate) for a rendition of Silver Jews’ “The Wild Kindness.” As Bonnie “Prince Billy” notes, there were a ton of guest vocalists, too: Haley Fohr, David Pajo, Meg Baird, Bill MacKay, Cory Hanson, and Matt Sweeney are among the many singers. Hear their performance of the American Water closer below.

