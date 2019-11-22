Bill Callahan Covers Lee Clayton’s “If You Could Touch Her at All”: Listen

Bill Callahan has released a new cover of country singer Lee Clayton’s “If You Could Touch Her at All.” Featured on the B-side of the digital single is Callahan’s take on Leonard Cohen’s “So Long, Marianne,” which was previously included on Mojo magazine’s 2012 compilation The Songs of Leonard Cohen Covered. Listen to the tracks below (via Drag City).

Bill Callahan returned this year with Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest. He recently shared the music video for the LP’s “Call Me Anything.” Today (November 22), Legacy Recordings released the posthumous Leonard Cohen album Thanks for the Dance.

