Bill Fay Announces New Album Countless Branches, Shares New Song: Listen

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of singer-songwriter Bill Fay’s debut self-titled album. He’s still at it. Fay’s new album Countless Branches is out January 17 via Dead Oceans. The new album was produced by Joshua Henry, who also worked with Fay on 2012’s Life Is People and 2015’s Who Is the Sender? Check out the Emily Scaife-directed music video for Fay’s new song “Filled With Wonder Once Again” below.
Countless Branches:
01 In Human Hands
02 How Long, How Long
03 Your Little Face
04 Salt of the Earth
05 I Will Remain Here
06 Filled With Wonder Once Again
07 Time’s Going Somewhere
08 Love Will Remain
09 Countless Branches
10 One Life
11 Tiny
12 Don’t Let My Marigolds Die (Live in Studio)
13 The Rooster
14 Your Little Face (Acoustic Version)
15 Filled With Wonder Once Again (Band Version)
16 How Long, How Long (Band Version)
17 Love Will Remain (Band Version)