Bill Fay Announces New Album Countless Branches, Shares New Song: Listen

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of singer-songwriter Bill Fay’s debut self-titled album. He’s still at it. Fay’s new album Countless Branches is out January 17 via Dead Oceans. The new album was produced by Joshua Henry, who also worked with Fay on 2012’s Life Is People and 2015’s Who Is the Sender? Check out the Emily Scaife-directed music video for Fay’s new song “Filled With Wonder Once Again” below.

Read “Bill Fay, ’70s Jesus-Freak Folk, and the Secular World” on the Pitch.

Countless Branches:

01 In Human Hands

02 How Long, How Long

03 Your Little Face

04 Salt of the Earth

05 I Will Remain Here

06 Filled With Wonder Once Again

07 Time’s Going Somewhere

08 Love Will Remain

09 Countless Branches

10 One Life

11 Tiny

12 Don’t Let My Marigolds Die (Live in Studio)

13 The Rooster

14 Your Little Face (Acoustic Version)

15 Filled With Wonder Once Again (Band Version)

16 How Long, How Long (Band Version)

17 Love Will Remain (Band Version)