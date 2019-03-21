Bill & Ted 3 Gets 2020 Release Date

Bill & Ted Face the Music, the long-awaited third movie in the Bill & Ted series, has gotten a release date: The film hits theaters on Friday, August 21, 2020. Below, check out a new announcement video from stars Keanu Reeves (Theodore “Ted” Logan) and Alex Winter (William “Bill” S. Preston Esq.).

Bill & Ted Face the Music will begin production this summer. It’s written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who wrote the first two films in the series: Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991). It will be directed by Dean Parisot. A new press release for Bill & Ted 3 offers the following synopsis: