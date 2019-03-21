Bill & Ted 3 Gets 2020 Release Date

Bill & Ted Face the Music, the long-awaited third movie in the Bill & Ted series, has gotten a release date: The film hits theaters on Friday, August 21, 2020. Below, check out a new announcement video from stars Keanu Reeves (Theodore “Ted” Logan) and Alex Winter (William “Bill” S. Preston Esq.).
Bill & Ted Face the Music will begin production this summer. It’s written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who wrote the first two films in the series: Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991). It will be directed by Dean Parisot. A new press release for Bill & Ted 3 offers the following synopsis:
Yet to fulfill their rock’n’roll destiny, the now middle-aged best
friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future
warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring
harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their
families, old friends and a few music legends.