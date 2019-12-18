Bill & Ted Face the Music First Look Photos Show Kid Cudi in New Film

Bill & Ted Face the Music, the long-awaited third film in the series starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, is coming out on August 21. Today, the film’s first look photos have been shared. They show Reeves and Winter in the iconic time traveling telephone booth. Another photo shows Kid Cudi, who stars in the film, hanging out with Bill and Ted’s daughters. Check them out below.

It’s been a big year for Keanu Reeves franchise news as it was revealed that a fourth Matrix film is in the works. A new game that he stars in, Cyberpunk 2077, is set to feature music from Grimes and Run the Jewels.

