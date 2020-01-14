Billie Eilish Pens Theme Song for New James Bond Movie No Time to Die

Billie Eilish has penned the theme song for the next James Bond movie No Time to Die. Her track will be released via Darkroom/Interscope Records. The movie hits UK theaters on April 2 and then comes to the States on April 10. Check out the announcements, as well as a trailer for No Time to Die, below.

Billie Eilish wrote the No Time to Die theme with her brother FINNEAS. “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Eilish said in a statement.

FINNEAS added, “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

Hans Zimmer is scoring No Time to Die. The previous bond movie, 2015’s Spectre, featured a theme song from Sam Smith and Disclosure. Famously, Radiohead wrote a prospective theme for the film, “Spectre,” which did not make the final cut.